RAWLINS – Are you ready for the grand opening of the newest Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Clinic?
Members of the public had pleasure to do a walk-through of the new facility on Tuesday afternoon, as a tour to preview what the clinic looks like was held.
That new doctor’s office scent permeated the place as people walked through. This was right before they were immediately greeted by hospital board members’ friendly smiles and firm handshakes.
A group led by Maureen Arnold, director of practice management, explained some of the new amenities with the clinic as she guided a group of Carbon County Commissioners.
“We have a new X ray machine, procedure rooms, ability to run labs and also a conference room,” she said.
The conference room will held for various trainings. The room is eventually set to open to the public to do EMT training or maybe even CNA trainings.
Some benefits to the facility include a patient’s ability to get in and out quicker, while the x-ray machine is a huge benefit, said Arnold. She also said the x-ray machine is one they didn’t have before at Cedars Health Rawlins Clinic, and it has the ability to do minor procedures if needed.
It was also said that all the tables from Cedar Street clinic will be transferred to the new facility; however, lobby furniture will be new.
The grand opening of Memorial Health Carbon County Clinic is next Tuesday, Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.