CARBON COUNTY — A number of water leaks due to a dual failure within the hydronic system caused Memorial Hospital of Carbon County to lose around $1.6 million during the month of February, the CEO said Tuesday.
Hospital CEO Ken Harman gave a presentation to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning, updating the group on the hospital’s finances and to inquire about a couple of mill levy fund proposals he’d submitted. This was a part of Harman’s monthly update to the board.
The board met over the phone and online to go through their agenda on Tuesday. Harman’s presentation was short, lasting less than 10 minutes in total.
“It wasn’t a banner month for February, as you all probably know,” the CEO said during his discussion. “We had a loss of operations of $1.6 million, which is associated with the fact we’d shut down much of the organization due to water damage.”
In late February, an analysis of the hospital was released and it was detailed that occurrences on two separate occasions resulted in mass water leaks and internal damage. These stemmed from malfunctions within the system air handlers and automation system controls, which allow certain pipes to freeze and cause leaks in the ductwork.
Some patients had to be outsourced to hospitals in Casper, Laramie and Rock Springs due to the damage. No one was hurt, but services were limited.
Harman said March started out much better, but then the world was turned on its head by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of press time, there are 216 confirmed cases of the virus in Wyoming, four of which are in Carbon County.
The CEO alerted the board to the fact that the March financials will also likely see a loss of money, but nowhere nearly as bad as February. He attributed this loss to shutting down certain services again, such as postponing or even cancelling elective procedures.
He did note some concern about personal protective equipment being limited at the hospital. While that’s not the case yet, supplies are beginning to dwindle.
Finally, Harman addressed the two proposals he’d submitted to the board, one for $65,000 to pay for new IT infrastructure and lab equipment and another for $114,000 for funding building repairs.
“These repairs are related to heating and air conditioning, which stems back to the water leaks,” he said. “We had consultants who came in and pointed out where we could improve from a control standpoint.”
Both proposals were approved by the five board members.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.