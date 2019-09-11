LARAMIE – Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is excited to announce our recent partnership with the University of Wyoming to offer distance learning for students pursuing a nursing degree.
Known as the BRAND Program (Bachelors Reach for Accelerated Nursing Degree), this unique program offers individuals who want to become a nurse and have a previous non-nursing baccalaureate degree the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing within 15 months.
The program also offers Wyoming’s rural hospitals the opportunity to “grow their own” BSN prepared nurses by hosting students and providing valuable hands-on, clinical experience.
MHCC was selected as a BRAND hospital for the 2019-2020 program year. Five students will begin their curriculum Sept. 11 and will spend three weeks at MHCC. During their clinical time, students will work one on one with a University of Wyoming instructor and MHCC nursing staff to cover 10-hour shifts.
An additional five students will be on site beginning in October and will complete November 2019.
WHY WYOMING?
“I had friends who attended UW, who enjoyed the experience they got, who raved about the education they received…BRAND presented a unique opportunity to have rural health experience through the clinical rotations.” – Lindsey Morrell, BRAND graduate
WHO IS A GOOD FIT?
n Students with a previous non-nursing baccalaureate degree
n Students who desire to become a registered nurse
n Students who are motivated, independent and self-disciplined learners
MORE ABOUT BRAND
n 15-month Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) for students with previous non-nursing baccalaureate degree. Program begins in May of one year, ending in August of the following.
n Distance program includes online learning and hands-on clinical experiences. Program delivery allows WY’s rural and isolated hospitals and agencies to “grow their own” BSN-prepared nurses. Students do not relocate to Laramie, but travel throughout Wyoming for necessary and diverse clinical experiences.
n Intensive curriculum focuses on didactic and clinical nursing education
n Full semester capstone practicum with one-on-one preceptor
EVERYTHING TO KNOW ...
… is on the BRAND web site. Below is the bulleting listing of links on the BRAND web page that take you to the information you need:
n Accreditation
n Admission Criteria/Application
n Advising/Registration
n All About BRAND
n BRAND Student Handbook
n BRAND Program of Study
n BSN Program Expected Student Learning Outcomes
n Cost of Attendance
n FAQs
n NCLEX Eligibility
n Nursing Scholarships & Financial Aid
n Technical Standards for Admission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.