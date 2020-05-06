CARBON COUNTY – March turned out to be a positive month, financially, for Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, the hospital CEO explained to the county commissioners on Tuesday.
In April, CEO Ken Harman told the Carbon County Board of Commissioners that the hospital lost $1.6 million due to a number of water leaks in the building. These discussions are a part of Harman’s monthly update to the board.
He said in April that March had started out financially positive, but then the COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns statewide. All elective surgeries were suspended for nearly two months and other services throughout the hospital were shuttered for the time being.
Harman explained in April that he expected there to be a loss for the hospital again for March, but during the Tuesday meeting, he reported that wasn’t the case.
“We actually ended up in a positive fashion,” the CEO told the board during the meeting, which was held over the phone due to federal and state social distancing guidelines. “A large portion of this was from one-time funding related to COVID that we got from the government. We also got some payments due to Medicaid, so those one-time payments put us in the black.”
Of the 444 confirmed COVID cases in the state, Carbon County has only had four of them. All of the patients have recovered.
Harman told the board that he felt the county was past the peak of the virus, but noted that only one or two people who have COVID can easily spread it, causing a spike. Essentially, he warned against becoming too comfortable just yet.
The CEO also discussed two contracts the hospital has established, one with the Wyoming Medical Center, to provide more telehealth services. One will allow the hospital to bring on five psychiatrists to provide mental health services virtually. The WMC contract will allow hospital patients to use telehealth services through the Casper center and will go live next week. The mental health services will likely be in place within the next month.
Finally, Harman closed out his update, letting the board know that April will likely see a financial loss, but he believes that the summer will show some bright spots.
“We’ll get through it,” he assured.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFIke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.