RAWLINS — Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Board of Trustees have decided on a course for their service of the Platte River Valley, clinic or bust.
During the first meeting headed by newly-elected president Rod Waeckerlin, CEO Bob Quist expressed frustration at the back and forth situation of the clinic for the Platte River Valley.
Board member Jason Campbell stated he felt the hospital had a duty to provide medical care for the citizens of the valley, describing the lack of doctors as “sad.”
“We have an obligation to fill an obvious need,” said Campbell.
According to Quist, the hospital currently makes more than $6 million every year from 2,100 Platte Valley patients who choose Memorial Hospital, even without a clinic in the area.
Quist stated this represents a substantial market share for an area without direct access to Memorial Hospital facilities.
“There’s every reason to consider a presence out there,” said Quist. “I think we need to be out there.”
Quist further stated he was unwilling to simply give up on providing healthcare to the valley.
“I’m not willing to roll over and give them a huge part of the county we serve,” said Quist.
Board member Mark Kostovny stated the amount of money already collected from Platte River Valley residents represents a substantial market share they are obligated to protect. Kostovny further stated with the stagnant population growth forecasted, this may be the hospital’s best opportunity to continue growing.
“We have a market there, and we have to protect it,” said Kostovny.
Waeckerlin agreed with Kostovny’s assessment, stating, “I view it as the only option without risk.”
Waeckerlin stated he also agreed with Campbell, as building a facility represents fulfilling a need to care for the citizens of the Platte River Valley.
“It would really help us serve our patients over there,” said Waeckerlin.
As it stands, the cooperation between the Saratoga clinic and the hospital has completely ground to a halt, said Quist.
Jan Gulbrandson, radiology manger for the hospital, stated her office has not received copies of x-rays, or other diagnostic test results in more than two years. Gulbrandson stated patients pulled from the clinic to the hospital via ambulance are often forced to retake the same tests, as the hospital has no access to tests preformed by the Saratoga clinic.
Quist stated the factional politics and plans to build a critical access hospital in the coming years have proved immense roadblocks to cooperation in recent months.
Former board member Henry Hewitt, in attendance to express his opinion, stated he has only seen the cooperation detiorate between the county’s largest cities, which he does not expect to change.
“I think (cooperation) is possible, but not probable,” said Hewitt. “You have to protect your market share.”
Former state representive from Encampment Jeb Steward concurred that the state of the Platte Valley politics has prevented the citizens from experiencing consistent care.
Steward, who’s presence was requested by the board, blamed local politics for the lack of cooperation, which he described as necessary to providing optimal care.
“Some of this is just hardball politics,” Steward said.
Steward went on to cite a 2007 RUPRI study commissioned by state legislature that recommended clinics serve the various communities under the guidance and funding provided by the hospital. Steward stated he hoped for cooperation, but worried it might be out of the realm of possibility.
Quist stated the hospital has a doctor willing to move to Saratoga in the next 30 days, but will not because of the tenuous political situation and the limited resources available.
Quist further stated some of the obstacles to cooperating with the city of Saratoga was their demands to work with the nursing home and to be available 24/7, both of which has hampered the plans.
According to Steward, the 24-hour availability requirement has burned out doctors in the past and will likely continue to push healthcare providers out of the valley.
Despite the obstacles in their path, the hospital board reaffirmed their commitment to providing a clinic for the Platte River Valley. They stated in their Friday press release the hospital would pursue purchase or lease options with the current clinic. The board further clarified during their meeting that they will build a clinic in Saratoga if it is the only path available to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.