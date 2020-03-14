RAWLINS — In the wake of the mounting concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County has decided to cancel its annual Health and Wellness Fair that was scheduled for April 4 at the Rawlins Family Recreation Center.
The hospital’s public blood draws that were scheduled until March 21 have ceased for the time being, as well.
The hospital made the cancellation announcement on Tuesday, one day before the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Wyoming was announced. The first case was found in a woman from Sheridan County who recently had done some domestic travel.
COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan City, China. Its first infections were linked to a live animal market, but the virus is now spreading from person to person. At the time of reporting, there are a total of 1,215 cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 36 reported deaths. Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease and diabetes are at higher risk of falling seriously ill if they catch the virus.
Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Emergency warning signs are difficulty breathing, bluish lips or face, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and confusion or inability to arouse.
To avoid catching the virus, it’s recommended people wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Stay away from people who are sick.
Event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns have become widespread this week. The state basketball tournament in Casper which was scheduled this weekend was cancelled on Thursday. Across the country, major events like Coachella, E3 and March Madness have either been cancelled or announced for reschedule later this year.
The reaction to the health fair cancellation in Carbon County hasn’t exactly been overwhelmingly positive, though.
“The hospital has an emergency preparedness committee that is charged with making decisions when it comes to situations like this,” hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Hinkle said. “We’ve been having talks about the coronavirus coming into the community for the last couple of months as the virus has spread more and more.”
But once the committee made the decision to cancel the health fair earlier this week, people have complained, since the fair allowed clients to receive certain procedures at a much lower cost, such as the blood labs.
“This is a medical threat, and we unanimously decided that it wasn’t in the public’s best interest to host an event where more than 1,000 people will be,” Hinkle said. “We’re not doing this to inconvenience people. It’s our responsibility to be proactive in advance.”
People who didn’t get a chance to participate in the public blood draws (where a medical professional will draw blood and perform a series of lab tests on them) will get another opportunity later this year, possibly in the summer.
Hinkle said officials at the hospital are discussing a way to reschedule the blood draws so Carbon County residents can take advantage of the much lower prices. Although a date hasn’t been scheduled yet, Hinkle will make sure to get the announcement out on the hospital’s social media and website.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
