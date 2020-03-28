RAWLINS — In one week, Carbon County has gone from having no confirmed cases of the coronavirus to three, with numbers likely to climb higher in the coming days.
Everywhere in the county has been affected, but none more so than Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Hinkle noted that thankfully, the hospital began preparing for the virus’ impact, so they haven’t been hit as hard as other hospitals across the country.
Currently, the hospital has established a triage hotline for people to call if they’re dealing with respiratory issues or anything related to the COVID-19 virus. They’ve set up screening stations just inside the main entrance and emergency room, so everyone who comes into the facility can be checked for symptoms, including a temperature check.
“There are some people who still have to come to the hospital for normal appointments like lab work or radiology, so they still need to be able to access the hospital,” Hinkle said. “We’re just implementing steps to prevent further spread of the virus.”
This also includes restricting visitors to the hospital, unless a patient is in critical condition or giving birth.
No visitors are currently allowed to congregate in certain common areas in the hospital, like the waiting room. Children under 18 aren’t allowed in the hospital at all unless it’s for their own medical care.
The hospital’s board of directors even canceled its monthly meeting, rescheduling for sometime in mid-April.
But more and more safeguards may be put in place in the coming days or weeks, Hinkle noted.
Since the virus is still considered a pandemic by the World Health Organization and Wyoming’s confirmed cases continue to grow, the situation is fluid. But Hinkle is dedicated to getting out the information about changes to the hospital through various avenues, including the media, the hospital’s website and its Facebook page.
On Friday, the hospital also hosted a Facebook Live panel with some of the MHCC doctors, who discussed the virus more in-depth and took questions from viewers.
But if county residents are looking for other ways to help the hospital in its time of need, Hinkle noted that anyone who has a talent for sewing could be tasked with making personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns for the staff.
“Some companies are making templates and kits for people to sew hospital masks,” Hinkle said. “Hobby Lobby and Michael’s have started selling them. I’ve put a post up on our Facebook page about the gowns you can make. So if anyone out there has a sewing talent, you can help.”
She noted that the hospital has also partnered with Mike’s Big City to deliver care packages to at-risk county residents, with the baskets featuring items such as basic toiletries, cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items. Financial donations are also accepted. Anyone interested in donating PPE or to the care packages can call Hinkle at 307-324-8378 to discuss further.
Even though the virus has changed the lives of people across the country, Hinkle gave major kudos to the MHCC staff for holding things together in the wake of this pandemic.
“Overall, we have incredible staff here,” she said. “The team atmosphere here never ceases to amaze me. We’ve got people coming together to support each other and even work in areas that aren’t our typical jobs. We’re taking every step to ensure this doesn’t spread. It’s impressive.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
