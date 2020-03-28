RAWLINS — Some of the physicians at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County got together Friday morning to host a Facebook Live stream, talking with viewers about the coronavirus.
Since there are currently three confirmed cases in the county, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Hinkle told the Rawlins Times on Thursday this would be a great opportunity for people to hear what local doctors have to say about the pandemic.
As of press time, the United States currently has the most cases of the COVID-19 virus in the world, around 86,000, surpassing both China and Italy. Around 1,300 people have died from the virus in the United States, but so far, no deaths have occurred from the virus in Wyoming.
Five physicians spoke during the Friday morning live-stream, including emergency room doctors Ed Zimmerman and Duane Abels and obstetrics and gynecology doctor Charles Cunningham. Around 180 to 200 viewers watched the live stream at its peak. The stream lasted around an hour.
The hospital is currently testing for the virus, screening every person who comes into the hospital with a series of questions and a temperature check.
Zimmerman kicked off the discussion noting how fluid the situation with the virus currently is. He stated that there were still 56 confirmed cases in the state, but that number jumped by the end of the stream, climbing to 70 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming. He added that the virus is highly infectious and can easily transfer from person to person.
“The death rates are high in some places, but in the United States, it’s low right now,” he said. “One in five people will die. The elderly population has been hit very hard.”
The ER doctor reiterated that people should continue social distancing, staying six feet apart from each other as much as possible. Practicing hygiene methods such as regularly washing your hands and avoiding touching your face were encouraged by Abels, especially.
Wyoming is currently not under a stay-at-home order, but Gov. Mark Gordon has encouraged people to stay home as much as possible. The physicians noted that there are opportunities for telehealth appointments to cut down on people coming into the emergency room.
“It’s not about who’s obviously sick, people can be asymptomatic and expose the virus to you,” family practice physician Stephanie Chiu said. “This will minimize the spread of the virus.”
The doctors also talked about the updated visitation policy at the hospital, which is restricted only to those in critical condition and women in active labor. No one under 18 is allowed in the hospital at all except for their own medical care. Visitors aren’t allowed in any common areas, such as the waiting rooms, as this time.
Women’s wellness visits are currently being postponed, as well as elective surgeries for the interim.
“We’re looking at restricting some in-person OB visits at this time and trying to find ways around having them come into the office,” Cunningham said. “Some hospitals in New York are completely restricting visitors for women in labor, too. We’re not at that point yet, but I can’t say we may not get there.”
The OB/GYN said this virus will fill medical journals for years, but couldn’t speak as to how the virus might affect pregnant women. He said there is a possibility for miscarriage, but not for sure. However, pregnant women are considered high-risk for the virus.
Questions were taken from Facebook viewers, ranging from asking about the difference between allergy symptoms and coronavirus symptoms and how many ventilators the hospital currently has.
The physicians noted that the hospital currently has five ventilators and one C-PAP machine that could be used as a ventilator, if needed. There are some other breathing machines at the hospital, too.
“The whole point of social distancing is to not have a surge like they’re having in New York,” Abels said. “This will only work if people do it.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.