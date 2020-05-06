HANNA – With school facilities not being occupied due to closures, the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has gotten to an early start to the underground mine remediation around the Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow football field and Hanna Elementary school.
The work wasn’t scheduled to start until the end of this month, but taking advantage of the weather and the fact that students are learning from home, the AML has started the task of fixing the underground mines that continually shift and settle. Last summer the AML did exploratory drilling to determine the scope of what needed to happen, and are now moving forward with the fix.
HEM junior and senior high school principal Steve Priest shared his knowledge of the work.
“My understanding is that the way in which the mines are sloped, they need to build an underground retaining wall before they can fill the mine cavity," he said. "They are working this summer on the area closer to the elementary school, and next year will remediate the football field.”
This has been an ongoing process for the Hanna community, and more than likely will be for years to come. Hanna was started as an underground coal mining man camp in 1889, and continually pulled coal from beneath the surface until the early 2000s.
“Next year, they are supposed to come in and fix the football field in a quick manner. The intention is to get all the grout fill done, and immediately have the football field and track rebuilt and resurfaced by the time the fall sports start.” Priest added.
