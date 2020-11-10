CARBON COUNTY -- More than a year after Mark A. Strittmater went missing, his family is still looking for answers.
Unfortunately, not much sign has been found of the missing elk hunter, who disappeared after an early season snowstorm in October 2019 while hunting in Medicine Bow National Forest.
In the last few weeks, though, some signs have been found of Strittmater, but unfortunately not the man himself.
According to a release from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter found Strittmater’s binoculars in late October, which led 11 searchers and a K-9 unit to search again for the missing man in the forest last week.
They went to the area where the binoculars were found, turning up “other items” believed to be Strimatter’s, but he was still not discovered during the search.
“The Sheriff’s Office will continue with the search efforts for the missing hunter in attempts to bring his family closure,” the release said.
Multiple searches were conducted for Strittmater after he went missing, but were ultimately called off due to no sign of him, as well as the wintry Wyoming weather.
A search was held for Strittmater in July over a three-day period but didn’t yield any new results.
