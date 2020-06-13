Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Beth Holden of Rawlins greets a vehicle in line to receive a food basket on Friday at St. Vincent de Paul. Holden was one of more than 50 volunteers who greeted visitors to the mobile food pantry event.
Mollie Lee, Rawlins Times
Fresh produce is piled high during Friday’s mobile food pantry at St. Vincent de Paul. Volunteers sorted the produce into baskets with the hope of giving away 400 baskets of food to the community.
RAWLINS – “Thank you, thank you, thank you a million times over. And God bless,” a man said from his pickup truck as he drove out of the parking lot at St. Vincent de Paul on Friday in Rawlins. His praise was directed to Myriam Wollcot, Program Manager for Food Bank of the Rockies.
The man, along with hundreds of other individuals and families in Rawlins and surrounding areas, had just received 100 pounds of food as part of a mobile food pantry event held on Friday afternoon. Wollcot, along with roughly 50 volunteers, including individuals from St. Vincent de Paul, Food Bank of the Rockies and Rawlins High School, met at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning to organize an event that would infuse 40,000 pounds of fresh, healthy food into the community.
