RAWLINS – “Thank you, thank you, thank you a million times over. And God bless,” a man said from his pickup truck as he drove out of the parking lot at St. Vincent de Paul on Friday in Rawlins. His praise was directed to Myriam Wollcot, Program Manager for Food Bank of the Rockies.

The man, along with hundreds of other individuals and families in Rawlins and surrounding areas, had just received 100 pounds of food as part of a mobile food pantry event held on Friday afternoon. Wollcot, along with roughly 50 volunteers, including individuals from St. Vincent de Paul, Food Bank of the Rockies and Rawlins High School, met at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning to organize an event that would infuse 40,000 pounds of fresh, healthy food into the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.