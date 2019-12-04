SARATOGA – For the first time in almost 60 years, the land at the corner of Hickory Avenue and S. 1st St. in Saratoga will soon be empty of any buildings.
The new owner of the property, local attorney Seth “Turtle” Johnson has razed the last building, the old Mom’s Kitchen Café, which has been closed for several years. The work of clearing the property of the old structures is expected to be finished by the end of the year, said Johnson.
There has been a restaurant on that property for more than half a century. This café location was originally a home but was converted to a restaurant in the early 1960s by Saratoga businessman Gerald “Jay” Gould. He had just built the Sage and Sand Motel across the street and wanted to make sure his guests had a place to eat, so he established the Sands Cafe. Also removed from the property was a long-abandoned frame house and an outbuilding at the rear of the property.
The new owner plans to build a two-story office building in place of these old buildings, facing onto both 1st. St. and Hickory Avenue. Employee parking off the alley will be provided as well as diagonal public parking on Hickory.
The new structure, which will be built in the next year, will contain Johnson’s law offices and three additional rental offices as well as a coffee shop.
While demolition of the existing structures has been done by Johnson using rented equipment, the new building will be built by a contractor, who has not been selected yet, said Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.