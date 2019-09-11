RAWLINS – Using a confidential informant wearing a wire, a new report reveals that investigators in April linked two additional suspects to an alleged Carbon County drug ring, which eventually led to the confiscation of nearly a quarter pound of methamphetamine.
Saratoga residents Gabriel Kristina Dickenson, 24, and Richard Doyle Thompson, 40, were charged with two counts of felony drug-trafficking offenses after they unsuspectingly facilitated purchases of small amounts of meth.
The operation, conducted by local authorities and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, was allegedly traced to suspected traffickers in Rawlins. Both of which now face trial slated for October in Carbon County district court.
On April 25, Rawlins residents Albert M. Contreras, 35, Andrea Dawn Taylor, 40, were arrested for several drug-related felonies after they allegedly had returned to Carbon County from Denver on a meth resupply run.
Records show that Taylor was speeding near milepost 274 on Interstate 80 when she was pulled over by a Wyoming Highway Patrolman. Contreras was reported to be in the passanger seat.
This traffic step led to the discovery of 80 grams of meth, two small baggies of suspected cocaine, 4.5 grams of hydrocodone, half a gram of clonazepam as well as an additional handgun found under the rear driver side passenger seat, wrapped in latex gloves and a blue bandana.
The pistol – .22 caliber semiautomatic – was loaded, according to court records. Contreras was also subsequently charged with one count of use of a firearm while committing a felony.
Contreras – otherwise known as “Beto” – first came under investigation after someone had on April 2 informed DCI of a location of a possible drug trafficker, according to court records. The affidavit does not state whether the confidential informant was ever arrested for drug possession.
By April 5, the informant had arranged the purchase of two eight balls – or 7 grams – of meth allegedly from Contreras, using an “unwitting associate,” which was Dickenson.
Wearing a wire, the informant was given $560 in documented official government funds to use as buy money. Records state that Dickenson allegedly met up with the informant in Saratoga and they subsequently drove to Rawlins to conduct the purchase.
“When nearing the address in Rawlins, Dickenson placed a phone call to what is believed to be Contreras,” the affidavit states. Records show they were headed to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Eighth Street.
Upon arrival, Dickenson walked into the complex.
“A short time passed and Dickenson returned to the vehicle,” the affidavit states. “A short conversation is had between (the informant) and Dickenson in reference to the purchased methamphetamine. (The informant) and Dickenson left Rawlins and traveled to Saratoga.”
Once Dickenson was dropped off at her vehicle, the informant later gave authorities at an undisclosed location the purchased meth as well as $110 in unspent funds.
On April 10, the informant again facilitated the purchase of meth, according to court records. This time, Dickenson told the informant that she couldn’t accompany her on the purchase because she “had her child at the time.”
In response, Contreras told Dickenson that he would only do the deal if someone he knew was with the informant. So Dickenson, according to court records, reached out to Thompson to accompany the informant on the buy, to which he allegedly agreed.
That day, the informant picked up Thompson from his residence in Saratoga, and the two would head north on Highway 130 to purchase two more eight balls from Contreras at a gas station at Walcott Junction.
When Thompson first got into the informant’s vehicle, he suggested that the two “smoke a bowl,” to which the informant declined.
While they drove, records suggest that Thompson was having second thoughts about the buy.
“Agents were able to ascertain that Thompson was extremely paranoid in reference to law enforcement as (the informant) and Thompson traveled north,” the affidavit states. “Several times during the initial portion of the deal, Thompson made mention of not being comfortable with the meeting location, changing the physical location of the meeting to Rattle Snake Pass Road.”
Upon arrival at the gas station, according to court records, Thompson “transferred the money to Contreras at his vehicle.”
Investigators, following the informant’s vehicle, allegedly observed the meeting of the two vehicles from a distance. Thompson and the informant were then seen driving back to Saratoga, where the deal concluded.
The Rawlins Times attempted to contact DCI to obtain information regarding the alleged drug connection in Denver.
Meanwhile Thompson’s arraignment has yet been scheduled, while Dickenson’s district court appearance is set for tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.
If convicted, Dickenson faces up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
The Rawlins Times will provide further updates as they unfold.
