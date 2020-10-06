CARBON COUNTY — In one week, the Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest has almost completely doubled in acres it has affected, reaching 161,069 acres as of Tuesday morning.
However, firefighters have managed to contain 14% of the fire. More than 1,100 personnel are working to combat the fire.
Last week, the fire crossed over into Colorado, but it still 30 miles away from the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.
The fire is being managed by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management blue team, a type two national incident management team composed of federal and non-federal personnel that is experienced in managing the response efforts of large-scale national disasters.
Crews are focusing on direct and indirect line construction, structure triage, structure prep and point protection in certain areas including the Rambler subdivision, Keystone, Centennial, Foxborough, Fox Park, Wycolo, Mountain Home, Wold, Beehive, Woods Landing and Bugling Elk.
The aforementioned communities, as well as some in Colorado, have been evacuated.
The Laramie, Brush Creek-Hayden and Parks Ranger districts are under an emergency health order, which restricts use of roads and trails.
The weather has been predicted to create critical weather conditions all of the week, with dry conditions and low humidity.
The teams have been especially focused on protecting the Rob Roy reservoir, as it is the main water source for the city of Cheyenne. Other values in need of protection include the Wyoming Infrared Observatory. There are defensive firing around structures around the Colorado Highway 125/127 corridor.
Smoke from both the Mullen Fire and Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado have been affecting the air quality in southeastern Wyoming over the last two weeks.
The wildfire began in the Savage Run Wilderness portion of Medicine Bow National Forest, which is in Carbon County.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that 29 homes and 31 outbuildings have been destroyed due to the fire.
Gov. Mark Gordon has directed multiple state resources to help with assistance and support to affected communities and teams battling the fire.
The state has also made emergency fire suppression account funding available to Albany and Carbon counties, which provide funds for the cost of suppression and mop-up of qualifying emergency wildland fires. Wyoming has also received a Federal Emergency Management Agency fire management assistance grant declaration to support fire suppression efforts taking place on private lands.
The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
