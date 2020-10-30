CARBON COUNTY -- The Mullen Fire is in its last days, nearly six weeks after it began raging in the middle of Medicine Bow National Forest.
The fire is at a 95% containment rate as of Friday afternoon. Fewer than 50 people are working to combat the last bit of the fire, a fraction of the nearly 1,400 crew members battling it just a few weeks ago. The fire has affected 176,878 acres.
