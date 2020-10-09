CARBON COUNTY -- Cooler temperatures this week have kept the Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest somewhat at bay.
As of Friday morning, the fire has affected 171,031 acres and is at an 18% containment rate, growing 4% on Thursday evening in the western portion of the fire region. Nearly 1,200 people are working to combat the fire, as a type I management team has taken over operations this week.
While fire weather has been at a critical state for more the week, a cold front that will move in Saturday and Sunday will likely allow for firefighters to make more headway in containing the fire, according to operations manager John Wallace in a Facebook livestream video Friday morning.
Rain and snow showers are expected throughout Sunday, according to fire tracking website InciWeb.
Wallace added that he and other officials decided this week that they would no longer send crews to work on the ground in the northern area of the fire. He’s mentioned struggles in this region for most of the week, due to heavy fuels and inaccessible roads.
“We’re just not making any progress with it,” he said. “There’s a lot of dead and down trees, there’s a lot of heavy fuels, and we’re just not able to accomplish anything in there.”
Now, crews will move back to the A Bar A Ranch area to monitor the French Creek Canyon, which the fire must encounter before causing any more damage to structures and property.
The fire began in the Savage Run Wilderness area of the forest, which is located within Carbon County.
Updates were also made Friday morning regarding some of the evacuation orders, changing from a mandatory evacuation to a pre-evacuation, meaning people would have to leave at a moment’s notice.
The new evacuation orders allow people who live in the area along Highway 10, including Woods Landing and Jem, south to the Colorado state line to access their property and residences, but reminds them to be ready to evacuate if the status changes.
The power company is doing assessments in the area to restore power to these homes. Highway 230 will remain closed to westbound traffic near Woods Landing. Boswell Creek Road is closed where it enters the forest.
The fire has destroyed 65 structures and 1,440 people have had to leave their homes in surrounding areas due to it. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
