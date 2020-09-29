CARBON COUNTY — The Mullen Fire has continued to rage, nearly two weeks after it was first reported.
The wildfire began in the Savage Run Wilderness portion of Medicine Bow National Forest, which is in Carbon County.
While the fire has been at 2% containment for the last week, officials announced Monday night that the containment rate was again back down to 0% after growth over the weekend.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire has affected 82,649 acres.
The fire is being managed by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management blue team, a type two national incident management team composed of federal and non-federal personnel that is experienced in managing the response efforts of large-scale national disasters.
On Monday, crews focused on keeping the fire at bay since cooler temperatures and less wind made it an ideal day to use the multiple aircraft that the team brought in, including two “super scooper” airplanes, four single-engine air tankers and nine helicopters. There are also two heavy tankers available.
Lake Hattie has been closed for nearly a week to watercraft to allow the aircraft to gather water from it to drop on the fire.
Crews have also been focused on direct and indirect line construction, structure triage and preparation, as well as point protection in the evacuated areas, such as the Rambler subdivision, Keystone and Foxborough.
The team has been especially focused on protecting the Rob Roy reservoir, as it is the main water source for the city of Cheyenne.
Gov. Mark Gordon has even directed multiple state resources to help with assistance and support to affected communities and teams battling the fire, according to a news release issued Monday.
Gordon has been in “constant” communication with members of the incident management team and the Wyoming State Forestry Division to monitor the fire and responses.
“I want to express my gratitude to the firefighters and support personnel who are battling to protect structures in the affected areas,” Gordon said in the release. “These folks have been working very hard in a well-coordinated effort under extremely difficult conditions.”
As of Tuesday morning, 738 people are working to combat the fire. Over the weekend, task forces of additional firefighters from multiple Wyoming fire departments came in to help provide support over the weekend.
The state has also made emergency fire suppression account funding available to Albany and Carbon counties, which provide funds for the cost of suppression and mop-up of qualifying emergency wildland fires. Wyoming has also received a Federal Emergency Management Agency fire management assistance grant declaration to support fire suppression efforts taking place on private lands.
The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires.
The state response to the fire includes personnel from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming State Forestry Division.
The Wyoming Army National Guard’s Laramie armory is being utilized as an incident command post.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is allowing hunters with specific license types in the area of the Mullen Fire to seek a carryover to 2021 or a refund due to the limited access in the Snowy Range.
Wyoming residents interested in making donations should be aware that teams working the fire area are well-equipped, but donations can be directed to the American Red Cross of Wyoming, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation or local volunteer fire departments.
The Red Cross also issued a news release on Monday, noting that 78 disaster workers have been deployed both on the ground and in-person to provide support for those impacted by the Mullen Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, Colorado.
Red Cross volunteers continue to assist residents who have had to evacuate due to the Mullen Fire by providing food, lodging, medical and mental health support and emergency needs for anyone impacted.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
