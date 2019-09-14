RAWLINS – Right before Tabitha Kennedy was honored for being an upcoming graduate of the Youth Ambassador Program, Carbon County Museum Steven C. Dinero told the small crowd on Thursday afternoon, “These kids have really set the bar high.”
“I think it’s something the Carbon County Museum should be very, very proud of,” Dinero said. “I think it’s a very unique program, needless to say.”
Kennedy, although just 15 years old, is now technically a veteran youth ambassador in the program, which was established a few years ago to provide local students an opportunity to work with every facet the museum offers.
Handling and filing priceless county artifacts in the archives, creating exhibits, hosting museum visitors and, of course, learning Wyoming history through the most hands-on approach you could possibly think of.
And Kennedy, who spent the past four summers and hundreds of volunteer hours in all things curating, will now be the first to graduate from this auspicious program, which, according to carboncountymuseum.org, is known to churn better results academically.
“These students graduate with higher percentage rates and they attend colleges in higher numbers than their peers,” the website states. “Certainly, community service benefits anyone who volunteers; it appears that this is especially true for young people. It increases their own self-esteem and their commitment to the community around them, and helps to shape their future.”
“I’m going to be able to get an actual job now,” Kennedy joked after the ceremony, “because I have a reference.”
All things considered, however, Kennedy’s experience at the museum is something that involves a seriously delicate approach, whether it’s with the displays or the people coming in.
But, for Kennedy, handling of the items was no sweat.
“I think probably interacting with people,” Kennedy said of what she’s likely not going to miss of her inherent duties, “because I have a problem with that sometimes.”
As for what she will miss?
“I’m definitely going to miss working with the schoolhouse,” Kennedy said. “I’m also going to miss working with actual adults, because they know what they’re doing.”
Kennedy added, “It was great, and I think other people should do it.”
Before Kennedy was handed a certificate of completion, as well as a framed 2018 Rawlins Times article in which Kennedy was featured, Dinero said she’ll be missed.
“Remember that you have a home here at the Carbon County Museum,” he said.
Along with Kennedy, additional students were honored for completing another year in the program.
Local Carbon County students interested in becoming a youth ambassador can apply by calling the museum at (307) 328-2740. Ages 12 to 15 are eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.