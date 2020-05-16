RAWLINS – Albeit the muffled cacophony of visitors whispering amongst themselves as they slowly shuffle from exhibit to exhibit, museums are usually quieter than most places. But for the past couple months, a global pandemic has reduced them to a near silence.
Or, at least, once growing concerns over novel coronavirus caused Carbon County Museum in Rawlins to shutter on March 17, you could almost hear pin drop.
“It’s kind of empty and sad,” Steven Dinero, museum executive director, told the Rawlins Times on Thursday. “It’s a very surreal time in our lives.”
Following a two-month hiatus, however, the museum has finally turned a corner. CCM is set to reopen its doors on May 26.
“I’m looking forward to having my colleagues around again,” Dinero said. “It’s pretty lonely and isolated here.”
But the good news isn’t without a caveat. Dinero said his staff, as well as all visitors, will have to follow certain COVID-19 guidelines devised by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Face masks will be required. All purchases can only be made using debit or credit card.
Meanwhile, the first person to step foot inside the museum will see a plexiglass sneeze guard protecting the visitors’ window.
“All staff will be practicing social distancing,” Dinero said. “We are going to be doing our best to set examples here at the museum.”
Pre-coronavirus, the busy season was pretty standard. To kick things off, New York Times best-selling author and Carbon County resident C.J. Box would hold a book signing/live reading. Then, as the weather grew nicer, the museum would usually welcome between 1,500 to 1,800 visitors over the next six to seven months, said Dinero.
Although the museum has missed out on more than two months of foot traffic – as well as cancellation of the Box event – Dinero still anticipates receiving plenty of visitors. Only problem is, about two-thirds of all the curious eyes left to peacefully gaze upon the history and priceless artifacts of Carbon County are from out of town. More specifically, they’re from out of state as well as from out of the country. So there’s still a palpable concern over outside visitors bringing with them a virus that has already wiped out more than 305,700 people worldwide as of yesterday.
Dinero said his staff will now sign in every guest as opposed to them signing in themselves.
“I can’t help but fear this is going to be going on for awhile,” he said.
But ironically enough, it hasn’t been all bad, Dinero said. The skeleton crew has still been busy cataloging “as if nothing has changed.” Meanwhile, they’ve remained interactive on social media. Perhaps the most omnipresent occurrence, however, has been the many calls from researchers. Dinero said he’s flabbergasted by this.
“We get requests from all over the country and literally all over the world,” he said.
Still, those are phone calls and emails. After more than two months of zero foot traffic, Dinero said he looks forward to having people physically walk through the door and be greeted by the gigantic taxidermic bald eagle, encased in a display toward the entrance. And while some worries may still linger, Dinero said the museum’s quite lucky to be in Wyoming. As the least populated state in the Union, it’s perhaps a little less susceptible to what’s going on with the rest of the world.
“This thing isn’t over yet, and, hopefully, by next season, we won’t have to worry about any of this,” Dinero said. “Every day is a learning experience for me and hopefully for the people who come through those doors. By reopening, we can offer that experience again.”
