RAWLINS – Two major summer events in Rawlins are now canceled, the city announced in a Friday press release.
“The staff of the City of Rawlins is sad to announce that neither the Music in the Park concert series nor the Latino Heritage Celebration will be held in 2020,” the release states. “The logistics mandated by the Statewide Public Health Order are substantial.”
