CARBON COUNTY – Saratoga Town Councilman Jon Nelson reported the town’s financial problems to the Carbon County Commissioners at their April 7 meeting in Rawlins.
Nelson took his long-running campaign to force the Saratoga officials to account for all the town’s enterprise funds, such as the town’s water and sewer board funds. Records show that these funds have been spent through the general fund over the past several years.
The officially named Saratoga-Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board, known locally as the water and sewer board or JPB, is truly a joint powers board, with supervisory responsibility shared between the Saratoga council and the Carbon County Commissioners. Nelson reasoned that since these two political entities have shared founding and operational responsibility for this JPB since 1976, the commissioners should be made officially aware that a confirmed $1.2 million in JPB reserves was moved into the Saratoga general fund and spent to run the town.
These actions have taken place over the past several years, prior to the John Zeiger administration. This board has the responsibility to provide water and sewer services to the residents of Saratoga and surrounding out of town properties like the Old Baldy Club.
Nelson’s presentation by phone due to CCOVID-19 restrictions lasted just over 30 minutes. It took the commissioners through a summary of his yearlong actions to track down and document the missing funds and his efforts to have these monies accounted for and replaced. This activity has been a regular agenda item at Saratoga council meetings for the last year or more.
One of Nelson’s major concerns is the pending action by the town’s annual auditing firm of Carver James and Florek (CFJ) of Salt Lake City. Their plan is that the funds held by the water and sewer board will be declared unrestricted, which was advised by town attorney Tom Thompson and the special accounting firm of James Childress of Cheyenne. This firm was hired earlier this year to help the town straighten out its books and prepare for the annual audit.
This decision, according to Nelson, would permit the town administration to use these reserve funds with no restrictions and no responsibility to repay them. It would also relieve the town of any responsibility to repay the $1.2 million in enterprise funds already spent.
Nelson asked to be on the agenda before the commissioners – an effort to enlist their support to prevent these funds in the water and sewer Fund from being declared unrestricted and thus unprotected and also to encourage the town to repay these reserves already used.
Nelson said, “To boil it all down, it is the opinion of the town and accountant (Childress and the Town’s Attorney), that these funds are unrestricted and the auditors (CFJ) are seeking additional information to try to determine if (these funds)are (restricted) or are not.”
“What I would like you guys to consider today is whether or not you would be willing to provide some support in this argument that they are in fact restricted, said Nelson.
County Commissioner Sue Jones expressed her strong opinion on this subject. “I served on that board 37 years ago as its treasurer. Those funds were considered sacred. Those monies were to be kept for that (use only), to pay loans, to improve and maintain the water and sewer system.”
“They (the JPB) are a revenue producing, policy making body and the (founding) parties, (the town and county) should not be able to move the money around. I think what (he is) asking (for) is that those funds go back as restricted JPB funds for water and sewer and be paid back over time, since no one has $1.2 million laying around,” said Jones.
County Attorney Ashley Davis weighed in by phone at some length, “This is an older JPB agreement, 1976, with no changes. My read is (that) it is not an easy read. It is not entirely clear on (the) restriction of funds.”
Nelson asked, “What recourse does the JPB, the town or the County have to recover the losses.”
Davis responded, “I think since it is their funds that are being held by the town, then the town should be answering to the JPB.”
Nelson again, “Does the board of county commissioners have any interest in reaching out to their representatives on the board and advising them accordingly.”
Commission Chairman John Johnson responded, “I think it’s probably prudent for them to get answers to us as they see what is happening. As members of that JPB we need to have some assurance that those funds are being accountably used and not spent elsewhere.”
Commissioner Travis Moore and John Espy said, “This sets a very dangerous precedent, when someone can just run in and raid one of these funds. The town of Saratoga should be proving to the JPB and the County why these monies are unrestricted, not the other way around.”
Jones referenced a state law Title 15.507 to support the restrictions on the use of sewer fund monies.
Jones then asked Davis, “What do we do, should we send a letter,” and to whom. “This sets a precedent.”
Johnson said, “I think we have a responsibility to understand where the dollars are going. I think a letter would be prudent.”
Davis agreed and after some discussion it was decided that Davis would draft the letter and it would be sent to the Saratoga JPB, the town of Saratoga, both auditors, the state auditor and the state attorney general.
A motion was made and passed 5-0 to have Davis draft this letter.
