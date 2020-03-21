SARATOGA – In late February, the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new CEO, and while her first weeks have been full of unforeseen challenges, Leanna Jones is determined to help the valley become stronger than ever once regular life resumes after the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is a chance to share positivity and to support our community in any way we can,” Jones said, adding that people in the valley support one another in good times and bad.
“We had a really good Business After Hours when I started at the end of February. We had about 60-70 people come out, and every day after that, I’d been trying to go to two to three businesses per day trying to get more face time with folks,” Jones said. “Obviously with the corona virus outbreak, that came to a halt, and I am no longer going to visit with folks for their safety and mine.”
Longtime CEO Stacy Crimmins announced her retirement in late 2019, saying it was time to pass the reigns on to a new leader. Since 2003, the community had experienced a slow but steady two percent sustainable growth rate, and Crimmins said she was excited to see what will come under new leadership.
Jones came to the Saratoga area a little over a year ago from Savannah, Ga., to work for Brush Creek Ranch. She started her career in hospitality while in college at Austin State University, after growing up in a military family. She was recruited to Brush Creek through connections to the McGee Homestead, and after her first visit around five years ago, she knew she wanted to come back.
“I came to the valley and there was just something about it, something just draws you to the area,” Jones said. “This was probably five years ago, and it was always on my mind to come back. It is gorgeous, and has literally everything but the ocean. Toss and ocean in here, and you have everything on earth.”
When she was in school, she studied everything from criminal justice to forensic anthropology. She ended up in accounting because it afforded job security, but she was soon inspired by guests and employees at Brush Creek who were passionate about what they were doing.
“My turning point was when I was talking to this older gentleman who owned a Fortune 500 Company and he just lit up talking about how he started it, how much he loved it. He went on for about a half an hour, and at the end of the conversation he asked if I enjoyed what I did,” Jones said. “That came back to me on the drive home, and a couple days later… I realized I was just kind of going through the motions. I wasn’t fulfilled.”
When she saw the Chamber CEO position open, she got excited.
“I thought it was a perfect way I could help people and be involved. I love community involvement, and everyone in this town and valley are absolutely amazing. They are Incredible people, genuinely kind, and what they do is unique,” Jones said.
She said she sees growth happening in the valley every single day, and that business people are creative in finding success in a rural area.
“If you give people the tools to succeed, they will,” Jones said. “We don’t want to change the culture that we have, but we want to enhance it. We want to bring new businesses, and help the ones that are here stay.”
In a place like the Upper North Platte River Valley, even a small change can affect a lot of people, she said.
“That is so refreshing. Coming from Savannah, the whole county, Chatham County, is bigger than the entire state of Wyoming,” Jones said. “The ripple effect — if you are to do something there, it is like tossing a pebble into the ocean, where here it is like tossing one into a small pond. You can actually see change, and that is inspiring. You can get stuff done and actually help people.”
Before the COVID-19 outbreak caused widespread closures, Jones said that she saw continued support of local businesses in Saratoga. She has plan for her first year as the Chamber CEO, she said, and while the closures may extend the learning curve, she believes the valley will emerge stronger than it was before.
“Before the virus, I had planned to spend the first 60 days getting out and listening to people. With the closures, it will be a little longer than that … but I want to spend time learning about what people actually need,” Jones said. “I’ve seen people around town with carry-out bags, walking to their vehicles with to-go food… people are still supporting one another. Until they tell people to stay in their homes, these people care and want to support each other. We are going to get through this.”
