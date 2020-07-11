The number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March increased by 17 to total 1,445 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said new cases were seen in Big Horn, Campbell, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties.
The largest increase was seen in Big Horn and Campbell counties, with three new cases each.
As of Friday, the number of coronavirus cases seen since the pandemic began was 335 in Fremont County; 204 in Laramie County; 162 in Uinta County; 134 in Natrona County; 118 in Sweetwater and Teton counties; 73 in Park County; 65 in Campbell County; 40 in Albany; 37 in Washakie; 34 in Lincoln; 25 in Big Horn; 21 in Sheridan; 16 in Carbon, Converse and Johnson; nine in Hot Springs; seven in Crook and Goshen; three in Platte and Sublette, and one in Niobrara and Weston.
The Department of Health’s total confirmed case numbers track only the confirmed cases reported since coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming. They do not take into account recoveries or deaths.
The number of recoveries recorded since the pandemic began also increased slightly Friday, growing by 14 to total 1,327. The number includes recoveries among 1,053 patients who have had confirmed cases of the illness since mid-March and 274 recoveries among patients with probable cases.
A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient goes for three days with no fever and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.
A probable case is defined as one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with a person with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The number of probable cases seen in Wyoming since mid-March is 345, the Department of Health said.
The number of active cases in Wyoming was 444 on Friday, including 373 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases and 71 with probable cases.
