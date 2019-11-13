CARBON COUNTY – After spending most of the $100,000 allocated for engineering, design and development, the long-discussed new building at Medicine Bow was finally posted for bid last week in the Rawlins Times.
The first ad posting occurred four days before the Nov. 4 commission meeting. The bid ads are being run in three Saturday papers on the Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16. No estimated bid price was discussed during last week’s meeting.
This project was delayed until now, after some $75,000 was spent on the original building design provided by former County Road and Bridge Supervisor Bill Nation. His design was discarded when it came in some $800,000 over the expected bid estimates at the Aug. 20 commission meeting in Saratoga. A totally new design was called for by Commission Chairman John Johnson at that meeting.
This new design, let for bid, consists of two structures. The first will be a combination modular structure 30 feet wide and 70 feet in length, to be used for a stand-alone “office/apartment building.”
This building will serve the needs of both the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office as well as Road and Bridge personnel, if unexpected overnight lodging is needed in Medicine Bow.
The second building will be a new metal shop building to replace the aging RB structure that currently serves that purpose on the property. The new building will be placed toward the rear of the lot and will be 4,875 sq. ft. in size, with a 60’x75’ shop area with concrete floors and a separate extended wash bay.
This building will be equipped with “interior utilities, mechanical, electrical and lighting and any other items necessary for a turn-key project,” according to the printed bid.
These two structure’s will be built and placed on the existing RB property at 110 Beech Street in Medicine Bow. This property is on the corner, near the junction of State Highways 30 and 487 – the Shirley Basin Road. The removal of the old metal building that is currently on the site and the site preparation will be necessary before the new structures can be installed.
New fencing and gates will be provided for the property as needed. Steel barrier “bollard” posts will be placed on the property to provide protection for the modular structure that will be placed near the front portion of the lot, where the old shop now stands. The commissioners expressed concerns that the front portion of this property needs extra protection because it is at risk of being struck by an out-of-control vehicle trying to make the nearby turn from Highway 30 on to Highway 487.
This project is being bid as three separate contracts: the site development, the shop bid and the modular bid. A pre-bid conference will be held between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. am on Friday in Medicine Bow at the current shop property. The bids will be opened at 1 p.m. at the Carbon County Clerks office in Rawlins on Dec. 9. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.
These new structures are being paid for from Impact Assistance monies received by the county from the several wind farm projects being built around Medicine Bow.
