RAWLINS — It was as if an entire city zoo was unleashed into the wild.
After ribbon was cut and the brand spanking new jungle gym sat there idle for about a nanosecond on Thursday morning, gleeful kids involved with Carbon County Child Development programs all ran as fast to get claim first dibs down the slide.
What took an estimated $50,000 to defray construction and installation of just the jungle gym alone, various local entities teamed up in recent months a noble attempt to make this particular playground one of the best in town.
According to Mindy Monson-Greene, executive director of Carbon County Child Development Programs, Carbon County School District 1 Recreation Board procured a grant and allocated $12,500 toward this project.
Meanwhile, Sinclair Oil donated an additional $10,000, while Mountain Crane and Loenbro, two Rocky Mountain contractors, provided all the labor.
“We definitely could not have done it without any of them,” said Greene of the contributors.
Along with the new jungle gym, which shines in new green plastic and looks like a miniature castle, a roundabout as well as various other features were installed.
Surrounding the roundabout, which is essentially a newer version of a merry-go-round, are neat little designs created on that concrete sidewalk that depict cartoon flowers and animals.
According to Erin Edwards, child development instructor, these designs were created by the help of stencils and spray paint, items which were procured free of charge through the Wyoming Department of Health.
And after about a week’s worth of labor this past summer, the new playground equipment gave the place a pretty sweet touch.
In fact, although the playground does hold a certain age limit, Greene says that it’s already turning into a popular fun zone for older kids.
“We have kids around town trying to use it,” she said, “and we’ve had to kick them off!”
