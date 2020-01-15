Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
During a meet and greet held last Wednesday inside the cafeteria at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, from left, Bank of Commerce President Copper France, former MHCC Board President Sherrod France and new MHCC CEO Kenneth Harman share a laugh together.
RAWLINS – Memorial Hospital of Carbon County’s cafeteria packed with people last Wednesday evening as local business leaders, politicians and members of the public came to meet the hospital’s new chief executive officer during an open house meet and greet.
Taking the vacant spot left by former interim CEO Bob Quist, who officially retired as of December, is Kenneth L. Harman, a Utah native whose hospital experience and background spans more than 30 years.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.