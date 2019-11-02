RAWLINS – The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County announced the appointment of Kenneth L. Harman as the permanent chief executive officer of the hospital effective Dec. 16, according a recent hospital press release
Harman has served as CEO of Pioneers Medical Center, Walbridge Memorial Convalescent Wing and Meeker Family Health Center in Meeker, Colo. for the past nine years. Prior to that, Ken was the CEO of Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley, Idaho for six years. Both facilities are Critical Access Hospitals similar to MHCC.
Ken is a graduate of the University of Utah with a B.S. in economics and was recognized as an Economics Departmental Scholar. He then attended the University of Minnesota where he obtained his masters in Health Care Administration in 1996. He comes to to Memorial Hospital with over 30 years of healthcare experience.
He and his wife, Leslie, have six children and four grandchildren, with a fifth grandchild expected in the next few weeks. With two children still at home, they will be moving to Rawlins with their sons, Zach, a Senior in high school, and Josh, who is in seventh grade. The family enjoys running and participating in triathlons, watching movies and spending time together.
MHCC Board of Trustees Chair Rod Waeckerlin noted that, “Mr. Harman has demonstrated a history of exemplary leadership within other critical access facilities and we are excited to have him direct MHCC and our clinics as we continue to grow and be at the forefront of healthcare in Carbon County.”
Memorial Hospital says to please join them in welcoming Ken and his family to Carbon County and the Rawlins community.
