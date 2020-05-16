SARATOGA – It’s often a family decision to move, and all five members of the Johnson family are looking westward.
JD Johnson, an educator and administrator from rural southwestern Kansas, will begin the 2020-2021 school year as the new Saratoga Middle/High School principal. The hiring process went relatively smoothly, given the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Jim Copeland said. The district is excited to welcome Johnson and his family to the valley, who will join several other new employees in Carbon County School District 2.
“The hiring process has been one of the few normal things we’ve been able to do,” Copeland said. “We are very excited about some of our new staff. We have several new elementary teachers coming into the district, and we are excited for them all to come on board.”
Johnson was born outside of Colorado Springs, Colo., but spent much of his life in Kansas, he said. His wife is also an educator and grew up in a rural community.
“She grew up in a small town, so the small, rural area is familiar,” Johnson said. “The smaller school community is what we’ve both known.”
Johnson has been in education for 20 years, and this fall will mark his sixth year as an administrator. He most recently served as principal of a 7th-12th grade school with just over 100 students.
“I think building relationships with your students, your staff and your community is vital to an administrative position,” Johnson said. “Getting to know students, getting to know their parents and just being involved in the community is important. It’s important that community and schools work together.”
Johnson’s oldest daughter is a student at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colo., and he also has family in Rock Springs. His wife and children visited Saratoga early in the hiring process with him.
“It was important that when Dr. Copeland invited me for an interview, that when I mentioned my family, he was open to them coming as well,” Johnson said. “Everyone treated us so well when we came. I could tell that family was important. People understand that this isn’t just a job, it is a major investment for myself and my family.”
The Johnsons plan to relocate to Saratoga by early summer. Johnson said he is looking forward to being in a rural area and school district with less population density, especially given the current challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The big change is we won’t have a Super Walmart and Target 30 minutes away… but nowadays, with (the virus) it is not a big deal,” Johnson said.
Copeland said the district has been in contact with Johnson regarding some of the restrictions and closures in Wyoming, but are looking forward to welcoming the family to the valley as soon as they can move.
