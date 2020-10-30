Valley Village co-founders Cheena Parsons and Schelby Merrill received a gift of two laptop computers from Trihydro Corporation out of Laramie for the new daycare center. Director Abby McIrvin was unable to attend.
Valley Village co-founders Cheena Parsons and Schelby Merrill express their excitement about the computers donated to the new, nonprofit childcare facility.
SARATOGA — Valley Village Childcare will open its doors on Nov. 2 with two new laptop computers thanks to a donation coordinated by the Carbon County Economic Development Corporation.
Trihydro Corporation out of Laramie donated the two computers after learning about the need at the Wyoming Working Together fall meeting in Laramie on Oct. 14. Christina Hiegel of Trihydro facilitated the donation.
