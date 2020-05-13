RAWLINS - A pair of next-door neighbors were set to appear in court on Monday for charges related to allegedly possessing or distributing a controlled substance.
Jennifer Rae Collinsworth, 53, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, which comes with a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine and use of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor count that comes with a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $750 fine.
Collinsworth pleaded not guilty to both charges in Carbon County District Court on Monday. The court has 180 days to set a trial date.
According to an arrest affidavit:
In 2019, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received multiple tips, conducted numerous interviews and made many observations related to an ongoing meth distribution network within Rawlins. The DCI agents investigated and interviewed numerous people, ultimately discovering a meth distribution ring in Rawlins and the greater Carbon County area.
During the investigation, they made a number of observations related to Collinsworth. This included that on Dec. 19, a search warrant was issued for Collinsworth and Casey Thomas’ house on 12th Street in Rawlins, which was suspected to be a drug distribution point for Lino Hurtado.
The search was conducted the same day and evidence found at the scene included: six baggies of marijuana (located in Hurtado’s bedroom), five packages of marijuana in various baggies and glassware, various drug paraphernalia and two containers with BHO/THC wax in an access panel in the attic, numerous baggies containing meth and multiple “burner” cell phones.
Prior to the search at Collinsworth and Thomas’ home, DCI agents and Carbon County Sheriff’s officers conducted a search at the home next door. Agents had prior information that Hurtado drove a red Chevrolet and supplied local dealers with meth when he was in town, Jennifer James, who lived in the house next door to Collinsworth.
During the search of James’ residence, agents found a quantity of meth. Interviews with other house residents revealed that James recently purchased the drugs from Hurtado since he’d arrived at the house next door. Surveillance conducted on Dec. 18 showed Hurtado arriving at the Collinsworth residence with various luggage, which sparked the need for a search warrant.
While Special Agent Eric Ford was working to obtain the search warrant for Collinsworth’s residence, another agent was concluding the search of the house next door and trying to ensure no parties left Collinsworth’s house with possible evidence.
The agent was advised that a woman, later identified as Collinsworth, was leaving the house. Officers made contact with her in the driveway. She was informed that a search warrant was being obtained and asked if anyone else was inside. Collinsworth let agents inside the house.
Once inside, she and Hurtado were detained. Hurtado was observed to be nervous and tense. No one else was in the home, but several items of drug paraphernalia were found in open view.
Collinsworth asked why a search warrant was being obtained for her house, to which an agent replied, “You shouldn’t let people sell drugs from your residence. A pause fell over the room and Hurtado stated a version of an apology.
During the search, Collinsworth advised agents that Thomas and Hurtado had hidden drugs in the access panel in the attic. The meth recovered weighed around 166 grams, around six ounces.
As the operation was concluding, Thomas returned to the residence. He and Collinsworth implicated Hurtado as their shared source of meth. Hurtado denied any involvement of meth use or sales. The two men were arrested, but Collinsworth wasn’t. She did, however, have to release her cell phone to officers.
That afternoon, Collinsworth submitted to an interview with agents at the house. She admitted the large amount of meth was Hurtado’s, but added that Hurtado was a “good guy.” She said she and Thomas had been purchasing meth solely from Hurtado for more than a month, usually purchasing a couple of “eight balls” from him each time. Thomas received a discount on the drugs because he and Hurtado are cousins. She added that they were only users of meth, not dealers.
Collinsworth admitted that she knew Hurtado had sold meth out of her home, but didn’t know how much he’d sold. She added that most of the people Hurtado sold to were other users, not dealers.
Thomas was also interviewed that day, confirming what Collinsworth said. He also admitted to getting Collinsworth addicted to the drug.
One of Collinsworth’s neighbors was also set to appear before a judge. The case was, however, postponed.
Anthony Earl Kulisz, 55, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance (meth and hydrocodone), felonies that come with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine and use of meth, a misdemeanor count that comes with a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $750 fine.
According to an arrest affidavit:
The aforementioned James was living at the house on 12th Street with Kulisz and Terri James.
During the search conducted on Dec. 19, evidence found included: methamphetamine, marijuana, a number of pills, drug paraphernalia and various cell phones. All three of the residents were at the home when the search was conducted and were detained.
Jennifer James’ bedroom was decorated with the names of people who included co-conspirators in the case such as Brittany Dys, Gabriel Romero and Rika Martinez.
Jennifer and Terri James were both placed under arrest, the former for drug charges and the latter for failure to pay child support, but Kulisz was released. He was interviewed by police, and told agents that Jennifer James was the person dealing meth out of the home.
He said he and Terri James had sat Jennifer James down at one point to tell her to stop selling drugs from the house. Initially, Kulisz said he didn’t know who was providing Jennifer James with the meth.
On an average day, four to five people would come to the house to buy meth. Kulisz also purchased meth from her. Some of her usual clients included Dys, Josh Lascano and Marvin “Ike” Brown, the latter of whom appeared in court in March for drug charges.
Kulisz was also questioned about Hurtado, and he admitted he didn’t know much about the man except he drove a “little red car” and was always at Thomas’ house. He admitted he believed that Hurtado was Jennifer James’ meth supplier and later added that her local source for meth was Brown.
Kulisz also told police that he would be willing to testify at trial, if needed.
On Jan. 7, information was extracted from Kulisz’s cell phone, where data from 500 call logs, 38 contacts, 44 MMS messages, 797 SMS messages, nine images and 1,341 timelines were seized. Texts between Jennifer James and Kulisz showed that he knew she was dealing drugs and actively took part in it, asking for painkillers for himself and Terri James at one point.
