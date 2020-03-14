CARBON COUNTY — Officials from various organizations across Carbon County held a press conference on Friday morning to discuss COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
The conference was held at the Carbon County Higher Education Center and featured a panel of officials from the Carbon County medical community, such as a number of staffers from Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. It was streamed live on Facebook.
Rawlins councilwoman and public health regional nursing supervisor Jacquelin Wells kicked off the conference by explaining COVID-19 and what steps people can take to prevent the spread and avoid getting sick themselves.
COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan City, China. Its first infections were linked to a live animal market, but the virus is now spreading from person to person. At the time of reporting, there are a total of 1,215 cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 36 reported deaths. Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease and diabetes are at higher risk of falling seriously ill if they catch the virus.
Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Emergency warning signs are difficulty breathing, bluish lips or face, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and confusion or inability to arouse.
To avoid catching the virus, it’s recommended people wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Stay away from people who are sick and stay home if you’re feeling unwell.
Wells reiterated that as of Thursday night, there were no confirmed cases in the county.
MHCC CEO Ken Harmon discussed the new virus screenings the hospital will implement as of Monday.
“We’re going to continue taking care of sick people,” he said. “I’m going to keep reiterating that there are no confirmed cases here, though. We just want to take proper precautions. We’ve worked hard to put together good plans to ensure a safe and appropriate way to deal with any sick individuals with the coronavirus or anything else.”
The panel urged employers, school administrators and anyone else to be understanding if a person doesn’t come to work or school due to illness, since it’s flu season anyway.
The members also reminded Carbon County residents to not panic and buy too many supplies. This is related to the numerous toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortages seen in grocery stores across the country, including Wyoming. All of the members reiterated for viewers to not panic and that they just needed to be cautious, not paranoid.
Following the initial presentation, the panel took questions from viewers on Facebook.
One person asked if there were any virus “hotspots” in the county, but Harmon dismissed that.
“There are hotspots all over the country, but not really here,” he said. “Let’s just be prudent and get proper testing. Right now, it’s not present in the community that we’re aware of. If you have a fever or symptoms, let’s make sure we’re aware of that.”
Many of the questions were hypotheticals, such as whether an entire family should be quarantined if one person is diagnosed in the household or what should hotels do if a guest is found to have the virus.
The panel frequently discussed good hygiene and sanitation practices, reminding viewers to be vigilant about washing their hands and avoiding touching their faces. Many businesses in the area have taken to cleaning their stores much more frequently and are trying to find ways to improve “social distancing,” a method where people can be farther apart in more communal spaces.
The stream garnered around 200 viewers at its peak, with numerous questions being asked by community members. It lasted around 45 minutes in total.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
