RAWLINS -- Memorial Hospital of Carbon County reactivated its “no visitor” policy Wednesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were three COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Rawlins. The MHCC initiated a no visitor policy on April 14, and it lasted until June 16.
“Due to significant increases in COVID-19 positivity rates, MHCC administration and the COVID-19 Steering Committee have made the decision to reactivate the No Visitor Policy within the hospital,” the hospital administration said in a press release. “As the leading healthcare provider in Carbon County, we are committed to the health and well-being of Wyoming citizens through preventive care and health awareness.”
The no visitor policy took effect at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, with the following exceptions:
-- Expectant mothers are allowed one designated birth partner during labor and delivery.
-- One parent is allowed during postpartum newborn appointments.
-- Minors may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.
-- Patients requiring the assistance of a caregiver, such as a patient with dementia, are allowed to have one person accompany them.
-- Patients nearing end of life are allowed one designated visitor.
Anyone entering the hospital is also required to complete a COVID-19 screening process at approved entrances, and face masks must be worn at all times and proper hand hygiene followed.
“We thank you for your patience and understanding regarding this decision as we continue to put your health and wellbeing first,” the hospital said.
Carbon County was also among 12 Wyoming mask mandates to receive approval for mask mandates this week. Effective immediately, the mask mandate signed by Wyoming State Health Officer Alexia Harrist requires face coverings that cover the mouth and nose when inside in any public space, with limited exceptions, and including retail or commercial businesses, hospitals, clinics, dental offices and other similar situations.
