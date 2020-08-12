The U.S. Department of Agriculture has delayed approval of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project’s (PVHP) Critical Access Hospital loan application that was submitted in June, according to an Aug.10 press release.
The USDA asked for “additional clarification on certain areas of the hospital construction and operation.” Among the additional information requested was “a sensitivity analysis incorporating COVID-19 impact on the project.” Other items requested were an “updated equipment cost and construction timelines as well as final costs and an updated 12-month working capital estimate.”
