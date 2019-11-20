RAWLINS – A local motorist on Monday morning reported seeing what they soon discovered to be a nuclear reactor being escorted through town.
The motorist reported spotting a massive trailer with seemingly countless tires being pulled by a semi-trailer truck heading south on Hwy. 287 around 9:30 a.m.
Asking nearby Wyoming Highway Patrolmen, the motorist learned that the nuclear reactor weighed more than 1 million pounds that it was stopped overnight in Rawlins for permitting reasons.
According to the motorist, the Highway Patrol told him that the reactor was headed for a destination in Colorado.
