RAWLINS — Joe Torrillo spent 15 years basking in the view of the south tower of the World Trade Center. As a firefighter who spent a decade and a half working in Engine Company No. 10, directly across from the tower, Torrillo knew that area of New York City better than most.
He’s had a long and storied career, spending 25 years in the famed New York City Fire Department, ultimately retiring as a lieutenant. As a firefighter, you live an exciting life, literally fighting fires and saving people from harm. Not every day is good, though. Some lives can’t be saved. Sometimes you get hurt. Sometimes your fellow firefighters do.
After receiving a severe injury during a fire call on New Year’s Eve in 1996, Torrillo was assigned to the fire education safety office to recuperate. It was supposed to be something light, where Torrillo could do a job without risking his health or life every day. It’s not quite as thrilling, but there’s just as much meaning in the work they did.
Torrillo thrived in the position, being named director of the program eight months into the job. As he had a background in structural engineering, he also co-designed a state-of-the-art children’s fire safety learning center. Known as The Fire Zone, the center opened in October 2000 in the heart of Manhattan.
His work with children wasn’t done yet, though. In January 2001, Torrillo worked on a project with Fisher-Price to design a new action figure, NYC Firefighter, which would be part of a line of toys called “Rescue Heroes.” The action league firefighter would be known as Billy Blazes and was created in Torrillo’s likeness. His plan was to introduce the toy at The Fire Zone on Sept. 11, 2001. He chose this date because of the use of 911 as the emergency number. The press conference was set for 9 a.m.
On his way to the conference, Torrillo was less than a mile away from the World Trade Center when he saw the first plane crash into the south tower. As he was worried for his friends and colleagues in both of the fire departments located by the towers, Torrillo diverted his route to assist on the scene. Three minutes after donning bunker gear, the second plane struck the north tower. As Torrillo surveyed the scene, he knew that anyone located above the fires was doomed and that the buildings would collapse. The south tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m.
When the tower fell, Torrillo was buried alive, suffering from a fractured skull, broken ribs, a broken arm, a crushed spine and internal bleeding. After he was discovered in the rubble, Torrillo was placed on a spine board and was waiting to be taken to the hospital by a boat on the Hudson River. Emergency personnel were holding his scalp together. While waiting, though, the north tower collapsed, burying Torrillo and everyone in the area.
He was found 45 minutes later and taken to a hospital in New Jersey. As he was wearing a fellow firefighter’s gear, Torrillo was misidentified and declared missing for three days before the confusion was cleared.
Billy Blazes would instead become a symbol for the 343 NYC firefighters who died during their rescue efforts.
Torrillo will appear in Rawlins from 7-9 p.m. on March 27 in the fine arts auditorium at Rawlins High School. The event is free and open to the public.
“The auditorium can set about 1,200 people and we’re hoping to fill that,” Rawlins Building Official Luis Lasacano said. (35 seconds) “I think it’s going to be good for the community. I’ve been in the fire service since 1997 and as far as I know, we’ve never done something like this.”
He hopes it will be educational for the younger crowd, many of whom weren’t born when Sept. 11 occurred or don’t remember what life was like in the immediate aftermath.
Lasacano approached the fire chief, asking to host some type of event that would be “special for everyone.” He suggested bringing in Torrillo to give a presentation and said that everyone signed on immediately to the idea.
Torrillo will discuss his experiences and memories from Sept. 11, with the local firefighters expecting the two hour talk to go by quickly, as Torrillo’s story is so vivid, inspirational and moving.
Lasacano said he could totally see himself in Torrillo’s shoes, noting that he understood from the NYC firefighter went to help his brothers rather than attending a press conference.
“If they’re in need of help, we’re going, no matter what,” he said.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.