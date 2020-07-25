Drinking ater

RAWLINS – A number of city of Rawlins employees were hard at work Thursday cleaning up an oil spill that took place in the city’s sewer system.

According to public works operations manager Danielle Gross, a spill was discovered by wastewater treatment plant staff while doing checks Thursday morning. They discovered the water was off-color and had an oily smell, strong enough to overpower the sewage.

