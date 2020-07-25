RAWLINS – A number of city of Rawlins employees were hard at work Thursday cleaning up an oil spill that took place in the city’s sewer system.
According to public works operations manager Danielle Gross, a spill was discovered by wastewater treatment plant staff while doing checks Thursday morning. They discovered the water was off-color and had an oily smell, strong enough to overpower the sewage.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.