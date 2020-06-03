CARBON COUNTY – The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boat containing three people that had capsized on Friday afternoon in the North Platte River somewhere between Treasure Island and Kelley Cattle Company, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
“Deputy Roger Hawks responded to the area and established a command post near the entrance to Kelley Cattle Company,” the release states. “Deputy Scott Allison and Deputy Darren Willis also responded to the incident. Both Saratoga and Encampment Search and Rescue units were called out and a boat was launched from Treasure Island to begin searching for the victims.”
