Jayson R. Nordquist, 46, is son of Dale and Deborah Nordquist.
Jayson R. Nordquist grew up in Hanna and went to school from Wee Folks to graduation from HEM. After attending the Wyoming JATC Electricians Apprenticeship, he moved to California for 16 years and gained an appreciation for the little town he grew up in and I moved back in ‘08. He worked at 7mile wind farm for eight years and was supervisor there for four years. He is currently employed at Union Wireless and has worked hard to bring high speed internet at affordable prices to the Hanna/Elk Mountain area.
