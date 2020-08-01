Editor’s note: For lack of responses from all the candidates running for spots on the town councils of Dixon, Baggs, Sinclair, Riverside, Medicine Bow and Encampment, the Rawlins Times decided to instead list all the candidates below. If any candidate wants their profile to be published by the Rawlins Times prior to the primary election on Aug. 18, please call the office at 307-324-3411 or email editor Ray Erku at rerku@rawlinstimes.com.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
