The Saratoga City Council met, on Nov. 20, at the City Government Office.
The bimonthly bills for $106,145.54 were paid with no discussion.
Susan Marich introduced herself as the new chairperson of the Community Garden Board and reported on a successful summer. Ms. Marich sought clarification as to the legal status of the city property being used for the garden and discussed planned improvements for the garden in the upcoming summer season. Mayor Ed Glode indicated the land was considered a park area and the garden use was by a land use agreement.
Water use by the garden was also discussed. Councilman Richard Raymer said that water was provided by the town at no charge but expressed concern with the amount of water being used.
Some months during the past summer reached 70,000 gallons, “which seemed excessive,” according to Raymer. Efforts and solutions to reduce the high-water usage were discussed. Raymer suggested some limit on water usage for the garden should be considered next year, but due to the current season, the decision should be left to the next council.
The Specific Purpose Tax (6th Penny Tax) project designation was briefly discussed. Council concerns were raised about the county projects goals being so large that little money would be left for the smaller towns needs. The final list of water, sewer, streets, parks and recreation projects for Saratoga is being compiled with the expectation that some projects may be cut due to a lack of money from the tax. The length of the tax period of 10, 15, or 20 years was discussed, with a ten-year span being the consensus. The final list must be turned in by January 2019 with a vote by the citizenry planned for the Spring of 2019.
The Saratoga Recreation Board, which has been struggling in recent months with a lack of functioning members, was reinvigorated with the acceptance of two interested citizens letters of interest. Chia Valdez Schwartz and Sara Lincoln, along with the last serving board member Abby Raymer, will make a quorum and allow the board to function according to Councilman Raymer. Two seats remain vacant.
The Council approved the hiring of a new police officer Kyle Murphy to replace Officer George Philips, who left the force last month. Murphy is coming from the Fort Collins Colorado Police Department. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology with a master’s degree in business and organizational security. He also has eight years of service in the U. S. Army reaching the rank of Captain in the military police. Murphy is expected to begin working in Saratoga by mid-December, according to Police Chief Bifano.
Councilman Raymer reported that $3,400.00 in revenue has been generated from Oct. 1-Nov. 12 at the town airport as a result of the new landing fee charges instituted on Oct. 1. Raymer believes the fees will be “a good revenue generator.” New airport leases have been prepared after extensive legal analysis and will be provided to all hanger owners by the end of December. This announcement generated no public comment.
Concerning town medical issues, the new medical clinic in the Corbitt building has a new phone number 1-307-326-3169 and a new name Platte Valley Clinic. Administrator Mark Pesognelli, speaking for the clinic, said the clinic and individual patients are having trouble receiving their medical records. According to Mark the only option was to file a complainant with the Wyoming State Medical Board by going to their web site to acquire the necessary form and directions for filing it.
In a second matter concerning the previous clinic operator Dr. Bryon Kaiser, the town had sent him a registered letter concerning numerous items of equipment that have been determined to be missing from the clinic building. Since no response from him has been received, Councilman Faust recommended that the matter be turned over to the Saratoga Police Department for follow-up and it was done.
Cindy Talbott sent a letter announcing her resignation from the South-Central Wyoming Emergency Medical Service or SCWEMS Ambulance Board to the town council effective immediately. Talbott was the town’s representative to that board. The Council accepted the resignation without comment.
As a last matter of business, the Council approved two variances forwarded to them from the planning commission for small buildings, one for Kerry Russell and Herb Porter and a second for Bob Keel. The Council also had the first reading of the new ordinance concerning Recreational Vehicle Parks Ordinance #848 after some two years of work and public comment. This ordinance was approved on this first reading after agreeing with mayor elect John Ziger that one last public hearing on the issue should be held before the planned second reading on Dec. 4th at 5:30.
