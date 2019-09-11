RAWLINS – The blue cheese-stuffed dates weren’t the only things bringing in the bacon during Saturday’s Passion and Pride Ball in Rawlins.
Themed “Making a Splash,” according to DDA/Main Street, the entity that heads the stylish, delicious hors d'oeuvre-ridden event, not counting expenses and various other income, Saturday’s shindig garnered $23,925 in charitable contributions.
“Rawlins DDA/Main Street had a very successful evening on Saturday night,” Pam Thayer, DDA executive director, wrote in Monday email. “We are so appreciative with all the community support and generosity. It takes a tribe – donors, sponsors, staff, City Council, County Commissioners, volunteers and attendees!”
With added funds, DDA is one just one step closer to fully defraying costs for an upcoming splash pad. The $150,000 project, which will include three “blasters” that will shoot water into the air from a concrete base, is set to be installed in place of the fountain at Depot Park, located downtown on Fourth and W. Front streets.
In June, DDA reported that fundraising, which began in 2015, has already eclipsed $80,000.
And once the diverse crowd of local politicians, bankers, ranchers and movers and shakers dressed in spiffy suits and dazzling dresses fit for the red carpet filled the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, the drinks began to flow as well as the money.
“We raised $23,925 just on Saturday night with the Silent, Wine Pull, Whiskey Draw, Duck Splash and Live Auction,” Thayer wrote. “The live auction has several items that went over a $1,000.”
The local fare and live music, meanwhile, was up to par.
“Attendance was good, food from Sweet Marie’s was excellent, auctioneer Malik Hegge was very entertaining and the Sean Curtis and the Divide band was rockin’,” Thayer stated.
During the event, Thayer said the DDA plans on having the Splash Pad installed by next summer.
