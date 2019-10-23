CARBON COUNTY – A Bethlehem, Pennsylvania man will be arraigned in Carbon County District Court on Friday morning for alleged careless driving and possessing major amounts of marijuana.
Robert L. Weisenberg, 65, was arrested on July 11 on four counts: one for felony possession of marijuana (which is considered a controlled substance), possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, speeding at 111 MPH in a 65 MPH construction zone and careless driving.
The maximum penalty for the felony possession charge is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine; the max for possession with intent to deliver is 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000; the penalty for speeding would be $437; and the penalty for careless driving could be a fine of $200 and/or 20 days in jail.
According to the arrest affidavit:
At 5:56 p.m. on July 11, a Wyoming State Trooper observed a white Ford Taurus traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in Carbon County at a high rate of speed in a construction zone. The trooper visually estimated the car’s speed at around 110 MPH and when using his radar, found that the car was traveling at 111 MPH. When the driver observed the trooper, he dropped his rate of speed.
The trooper pulled the Taurus over, identified the driver as Weisenberg and let the man know why he was being stopped. The trooper noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Weisenberg to come back to his patrol car to show him the radar display.
Weisenberg didn’t emit an odor of marijuana while at the patrol car, so when the two men returned to his vehicle, he was detained, patted down for weapons and placed in the cage portion of the patrol car.
The trooper asked Weisenberg three times how much marijuana was in the car. The first time, Weisenberg denied having any in the car. The second, he admitted “a little bit” and the third caused him to admit there was 100 pounds stashed away.
He also told the trooper that he was speeding because he believed his wallet was at a rest area in Fort Steele. His wallet was actually in the car.
The trooper searched the car, finding several bags stuffed with a leafy green substance in vacuum-sealed bags. He stated in the affidavit that due to his training and experience, he knew the marijuana was packaged in a way to be transported and redistributed. Weisenberg was then arrested for felony possession of marijuana.
Another trooper arrived on the scene, conducting a more thorough search of the vehicle. He found a “pay owe” sheet in the trunk of the car, along with the marijuana.
Weisenberg’s car was ultimately towed to the Wyoming Department of Transportation shop in Rawlins for another search.
Ultimately, a total of 390 packages of one-quarter of a pound and 60 one-pound bags of marijuana were found in the car, totaling 157.5 pounds.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
