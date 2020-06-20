CARBON COUNTY – Late afternoon last Sunday, authorities received a report of a one- vehicle rollover down a ravine in the Medicine Bow National Forest near North Mullen Creek, north of Encampment, the sheriff’s office said in a Thursday press release.
Deputy Alex Bakken responded and met the reporting party at the scene, the release states. The vehicle was on its roof and was checked by Deputy Bakken for any occupants, but none were found. Surrounding hospitals were contacted by dispatch to check for any victims of a vehicle rollover being admitted in the appropriate time frame and there were none reported.
