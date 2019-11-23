RAWLINS — Joie Merendino stood before the Rawlins City Council on Tuesday evening with a plea.
As the president of Pet Partners of Carbon County, Merendino has a mission to get all stray animals spayed or neutered and vaccinated so they can go to good homes. The organization has made it possible for the Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter to have a no-kill status. They give out 50% coupons to low-income Carbon County residents for certain vet procedures. They’ve managed to save numerous kittens and feral cats (223 this year, to be exact) in the county.
She added that from January to October, the organization paid more than $32,000 in vet expenses and more than $11,000 to the Carbon County Veterinary Hospital for their spaying and neutering program.
But with all that hard work they’ve done, an enormous problem has arisen.
At their meeting last month, the board members realized that their bills for the veterinarian procedures, vaccinations and spaying/neutering have ballooned to the point that their fundraising dollars can’t pay for it.
“Pet Partners of Carbon County has run out of funds,” she told the council.
The organization has had to freeze their accounts with both vet hospitals until further notice. They can’t honor the coupons for spaying/neutering or do anything to help the numerous kittens they’ve helped adopt to families in the county.
“The members of Pet Partners of Carbon County are concerned about the health of the animals in the Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter,” she said. “We’re requesting that the Rawlins City Council decide on a plan to continue with the vaccination and spay/neuter of each animal that comes into the shelter.”
Taking action on a plan for vaccinations and spaying/neutering was important, because it will allow the animal shelter to maintain its no-kill status.
She suggested that the council apply for a grant provided by Sheridan-based Wyoming Spay and Neuter, which gifts these to animal shelter across the state. Merendino added that she’d given the information about the grant to one of the local animal control officers, but was unaware if they’d applied for it.
Merendino then asked the council to review its decision to withhold $1,500 from Pet Partners in the previous quarter.
“We fulfilled every requirement in the contract except to supply the report to the city of Rawlins by Oct. 3,” she said. “In our report, we showed the number of animals we vaccinated, spayed and neutered, the number of half-price coupons we mailed out, how much money we raised, how much we spent and the days of our completed trash pickups from July 1 to Sept. 30.”
“The number of animals vetted and money raised and spent needs to be totaled by the last day of the quarter,” she added. “It’s unrealistic to gather the numbers from the vet hospitals and the treasurer by the third day of the month.”
She reminded the council that previously, they were given until the 15th of the month to have their report turned into the city, which they assumed was the same grace period in October. She apologized and hoped the council would forgive the misunderstanding.
Merendino told the council that if given the money, Pet Partners would use the $1,500 to honor the coupons they’ve given out prior to Oct. 1.
When she asked the council if there were any questions, none of the members said anything, but a couple thanked Merendino for the work she’s done with Pet Partners.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
