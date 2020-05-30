518173888
SARATOGA — The Platte Valley Clinic, has signed a contract with Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie to provide telemedicine services and will soon be arranging appointments in Saratoga for patients to see visiting specialists, health officials stated in to a Friday press release.

According to Mark Pesognelli, administrator at the facility, the contract will make a dedicated Nurse Practitioner available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday via a telemedicine monitor in the clinic.

