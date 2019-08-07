ENCAMPMENT – The Cannon/Behan family clan held the 50th anniversary reunion of their family group in the Platte Valley over the last weekend in July, alongside the Grand Encampment Living history Days and Mountain Man Rendezvous.
Fifty four descendants came to this year’s reunion from the Rocky Mountain region of Montana, Colorado and Wyoming as well as from California, Arizona, Texas and Alaska.
Their reason for gathering in the Valley is their multi-generational grandmother, Eileen Cannon, who was the first white baby born in Rambler. She was born there when it was an active mining town just over the hill from Encampment.
Eileen Cannon was the first child of Michael F. Cannon and Merettie M. Darling. Her father Michael came to the Valley to manage the company store at Rambler in 1901. He had immigrated to Carbon County from the coal mining regions of Pennsylvania in 1900, after a mine caved in there and killed four members of his family.
Eileen’s mother, Merettie, had immigrated to the area from Wisconsin in 1900, by train, as a domestic companion of a wealthy elderly woman and decided to stay in the area. She came to the Valley and got a job as a telephone switchboard operator when the Encampment telephone system was established.
Rambler was connected to Encampment by phone. Michael and Merettie met as a result of Michael’s use of the telephone to place orders and do business for his store. Those phone contacts blossomed into romance and the two were married on Aug. 12, 1903 by the Catholic Priest from Rawlins.
Eileen was born in Rambler in Nov. 6, 1905. The family remained there until the mine closed in 1908 when the collapse of the national copper market caused the entire copper economy of Carbon County to close.
After leaving Rambler, the family moved to Denver, where Eileen grew up, married and spent the rest of her life. In September of 1927 she married Mark Behan. They spent the rest of their lives in the Front Range area, where they raised a family.
Both Eileen and her husband Mark are buried there.
Fran Cannon Nelson, the granddaughter of Merettie Cannon, was able to bring her back to the area for the first family reunion in the summer of 1969. They were allowed to visit the old Rambler town site and listen as Eileen reminisced about her early married life there. This visit occurred the summer before Eileen’s death in February of 1970 at the age of 89.
The Rambler town site and surrounding area is still privately owned and closed to the public. Nothing remains of the old town, according to Mrs. Cahill.
