SARATAGO — The Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP) is launching a $1 million “stretch” fundraising campaign. This will provide additional resources for the upcoming North Platte Valley Medical Center to enable upgrades to the planned equipment of the new facility. This will permit the center to “provide a higher level of care,” said Will Faust, chairman of the PVHP. Purchases and upgrades that we make now can be put to immediate use when the hospital opens its doors and many of them could be in service for years or even decades, added Faust.
The Help Us Build a Strong Foundation campaign will consist of numerous events during the coming year. There will be “activities surrounding naming opportunities at the hospital.” A “buy a brick” campaign will offer engraved paving stones for sale. Events such as an online auction or raffle are also being considered.
The Corbett Medical Foundation has been serving as the fundraising arm for the new hospital and is already in the process of purchasing equipment for the Center, such as a portable X-ray machine and COVID-related laboratory equipment. This new equipment will be used at the Platte Valley Clinic until the hospital is operational, according to Faust. These activities will continue and become part of the stretch campaign.
“The people of the North Platte Valley community and other supporters have been unfailingly generous, and we have much to be proud of in what has already been achieved,” Faust said. “But now we want to go even farther, to make it even better. Top-quality medical equipment is expensive, but it’s how you achieve the best possible care – and that’s what we’re seeking to do for the people of the valley.”
Donations can be made by writing a check to the PVHP at P.O. Box 549, Saratoga, WY 82331 or by donating online at NPVMC.org.
The start of actual construction of this new medical center has been delayed, according to PVHP Secretary George Haigh, due to some additional paperwork that needed to be completed.
“It is obviously a complicated process. Fortunately, we have contingencies for building in the winter and dealing with winter weather,” Haigh said. “We’re as eager to start work as anyone, believe me, but we have to play by the rules.”
