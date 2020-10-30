RAWLINS – A 911 call about a possible intruder at a bank prompted a rapid response by the Rawlins Police Department.
Just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 28, the RPD received a call reporting a possible intruder at the east branch of the RNB State Bank. The police department’s emergency communications center remained in contact with the employees and officers quickly arrived on scene.
With assistance from deputies with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a perimeter was established and the safety of the bank employees was secured, according to the RPD.
“Thanks to the calm professionalism of the emergency communications officer and the bank employees, the responding officers were quickly able to establish that the bank employees and the surrounding businesses were safe and the incident was secure for everyone in the area,” a RPD statement said.
“Thank you to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol for your quick response to assist.”
The Rawlins Police Department also thanked the RNB State Bank, which has worked closely with the department to their staff in the proper response in emergencies.
“This cooperation was a big benefit in providing an appropriate response from all involved,” the RPD said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.