CARBON COUNTY – A public hearing regarding the Two Rivers and Lucky Star wind energy projects was set for Dec. 3. at the Carbon County Courthouse.
The tabled wind projects headed by BluEarth Renewables, a Canada-based power producer, were allowed to move forward during Tuesday’s Carbon County Commission meeting in Hanna, after providing some 70 pages of additional information concerning the projects.
Both projects were officially determined to be complete by all the Commission and the public hearing date was set after the testimony of support from representatives of the major land holders where the projects will be located along the Carbon and Albany county border.
According to Sid Fox, planning and development director for Carbon County, Anadarko Petroleum’s Land Corp. had expressed concerns about continued access to its sub-surface minerals rights under the land proposed for these two wind farms. This objection has been withdrawn, after establishing an access agreement, known as a “compatible development agreement,” with BluEarth Renewables.
The requested tax information has been provided by BluEarth. It shows that “there will be a substantial tax until year 6 and then it goes to zero,” according to Fox.
BluEarth has been in discussion with PacificCorp and Rocky Mountain Power concerning their power line capacity.
“Two Rivers Wind has a fully executed Large Generator Interconnection Agreement with PacificCorp. Lucky Star has applied for 500 MW of interconnections capacity at (the) Aeolus substation” from which the Gateway West Transmission Line Project moves the wind power generated in the Medicine Bow area south and west toward Idaho. The Gateway West line is currently under construction and is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2020, according to the papers filed.
The Gateway South Power Line has not started construction yet, but is scheduled to be completed “by the end of 2023.”
As for these project’s Federal applications to the BLM, “BluEarth provided confirmation “documents (that) were date stamped ‘as received’ on Sept. 20, 2019.”
