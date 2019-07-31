RAWLINS – For a gambler the cow plop is very random.
A cow stands in the middle of a 10’x10’ ring until nature calls. The specific grid of where the leavings “plop” then corresponds to a random number given to a person.
Only then does a person daring enough to gamble on this quirky game win big.
From this excitement, it’s no surprise the annual Cow Plop event is now headed into its 29th year. It’s set to make its mark Saturday at 4 p.m. in the heart of downtown Rawlins.
The event is likely to replicate last year’s, with welcoming more than 500 attendees.
This year, said Josh Martinez, the Plop will divvy out a $1,000 payout per round. And unless tickets sell out, Martinez anticipates a two-round total.
But it’s not just the Plop included in Saturday festivities.
The legendary Outhouse Races will take place once the cows, which were provided locally from the Raymond Ranch in Carbon County, are done doing their business.
In this race, competitors see who can push a makeshift outhouse on wheels the fastest. One person sits inside the shack while teammates on both sides push.
According to Martinez, so far there are three teams participating in the event. This includes Memorial Hospital of Carbon County and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department.
“Memorial Hospital comes dressed up in scrubs and their masks,” Martinez said. “The arms for their outhouse are arms from a gurney, which makes it even more enjoyable to see.”
The race will begin in front of Rifleman Club Bar.
The cap the day off, Martinez said Prime Cut, a local Rawlins band that plays a variation of country and rock music, will perform live in front of Shogunz Pizzeria & Bar.
“(Prime Cut) hasn’t played a full-on public event for years,” Martinez said.
Along with everything else, all sorts of vendors – from food to drinks – as well as a mechanical bull will be available.
“We couldn’t do this without the sponsorship of the businesses,” Martinez said.
Martinez also reminds the public that the annual Kiddie Parade is Friday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown, and that the inaugural Energy Day takes place Aug. 5 during the Carbon County Fair at the fairgrounds.
“Energy companies from around the state come and talk about what they do,” Martinez said.
The event is set to host some big-name companies, as well as representatives from Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.